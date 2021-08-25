101 CLOSURE: 4 dead in two separate overnight crashes on 101 west of Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara County, Calif. - Two separate crashes are under the investigation of law enforcement Wednesday morning.

The first accident was reported around 2:14 a.m. on the 101 northbound at Winchester Canyon Road. One driver died in that accident.

The next crash was at 2:25 a.m. resulting in three fatalities. That accident resulted in car fires which have been put out by Santa Barbara County Fire. Fire crews are also extracting the victims from their vehicles.

https://twitter.com/SBCFireInfo/status/1430479714645282821?s=20

Due to both crash sites and investigations Highway 101 has been closed in both directions west of Goleta.