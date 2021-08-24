Skip to Content
Santa Barbara woman arrested, accused of stealing car

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Santa Barbara woman was arrested on suspicion of a car burglary on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday early morning, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a car burglary.

Later that day, the suspected car was seen in the area of San Marcos and Rhoades and was stopped in the area.

A 27-year-old Santa Barbara woman was arrested on a car burglary charge.

She was booked at the main jail but was released without bail pursuant due to Emergency Rule 4.

