Man arrested for attempted murder after barricade in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's arrested a Goleta man for attempted murder after a barricade incident on Monday afternoon.

At around 12:40 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible stabbing on Tecolote Avenue in Goleta.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the victim. The man told deputies that his roommate, identified as a 26-year-old Goleta man, hit him with an unsharpened sword causing serious injury.

The victim told deputies that the man was inside the home on the 5700 block of Aguila Avenue.

Deputies tried to make contact with the suspect but he refused.

Deputies set up a command post at the Goleta Valley Community Valley Center.

SWAT teams, a Crisis intervention team, deputy dogs and a helicopter were on scene during the incident.

Deputies enlisted the help of the suspect's mother to help convince him to come out.

At around 1:35 p.m., the suspect came out without further incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect had minor injuries and received medical attention.

He was arrested for attempted murder and was booked into the main jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies say he is expected to recover.