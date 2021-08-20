Local bank to help replace baseball equipment lost in Goleta shed fire

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- American Riviera Bank is partnering with Dos Pueblos Little League to help raise funds to replace the nonprofit's equipment on Friday.

The Central Coast community bank announced that they will match all donations to Dos Pueblos Little League to help replace equipment lost due to a shed fire on Wednesday.

The shed that burnt down contained the nonprofit's pitching machines, field equipment and other supplies.

“As soon as we heard about the loss of the DPLL shed, we knew we had to do something. American Riviera Bank has been a staple in the Goleta community for years, and many of our employees grew up playing ball at our beloved Girsh Park,” said Joanne Funari, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at American Riviera Bank. “They used that very shed to store their equipment. My son played ball there and my husband coached the little league teams there. We love this community and we are honored to help.”

The bank will match up to $7,500 in an effort to jumpstart the nonprofit's fundraising efforts. They hope to raise at least half of the estimated $30,000 that will replace the structure and equipment.

A fundraising account has been created at the American Riviera Bank Goleta branch for Dos Pueblos Little League.

Dos Pueblos Little League has been batting up since 1974. The little league used to play where the Camino Real Shopping Center was located but moved bases in 1997 to Girsh Park when the center was built.

"While this appears to be a random act of vandalism, DPLL is significantly impacted by the loss of structure and equipment. Fall baseball practices and tournaments held at Girsh are also affected by this fire, but we are going to do our best to replace equipment as soon as possible,” said Jeff Palmer, President of the Dos Pueblos Little League. “We can't thank American Riviera Bank enough for the long-standing relationship and support of our program, and the generous offer to match donations."

To make a donation to the nonprofit little league, click here.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is still looking for any information that could help find the suspect(s) in this crime. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office 805-681-4150. You can also report an anonymous tip online or by calling the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171.