Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosts pre-pack event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted a pre-pack event in Santa Barbara Thursday morning.

The Foodbank partnered with Arthrex, a local Santa Barbara company, to help pack food items for distribution to members of the community.

"Arthrex is a great company in that it supports its employees to volunteer for eight hours a year, so today we are doing our half-day semi-annual volunteer opportunity. We have ten people out here from our ATC location volunteering," said Riana Baade, an Arthrex employee.

The Foodbank says it's packed nearly 6,000 boxes a week during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers packed in fresh produce and healthy food staples in the pre-pack boxes.

"This pack is so important for our community because it saves time for future pre-packs that we have, so it means more people are getting food faster," said Charlie Cloutier, Community Engagement Coordinator with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The food will be distributed to various local programs over the next few months.

