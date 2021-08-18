Evenings at Elings brings spacious, outdoor concerts to new Santa Barbara venue

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With live events ramping up, concert promoters are working to keep the shows on their schedule during a time of rising COVID concerns.

The Evenings at Elings concert series is newer to the venue list in Santa Barbara.

The location in a very large field provides the crowd with room to spread out, and still have a good view of the stage, hear the sounds, and enjoy the evening show.

Friday night the headliner will be Grammy Award Winning Reggae Legend Mykal Rose. Also appearing will be Santa Barbara's King Zero and Ventura's Free Love Project.

The shows are family friendly with an adult ticket price ($25.) and children 12 and under are free. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the music starts from 5:30 p.m.

Food trucks and beverages are on site.

As of Tuesday, the promoter En Fuego events did not have any additional COVID rules in place, in part because the location site has a vast foot print and no problems were reported from a previous show.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, KKFX Fox 11

(More details, video and pictures will be added later today)