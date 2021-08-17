Santa Barbara County DA orders cannabis farm to pay $40k for environmental violations

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced a settlement with 805 Agriculture Holdings, LLC on Tuesday.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that her Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit has obtained a $40,000 stipulated final judgment against 805 Agricultural Holdings, LLC.

805 Agriculture Holdings is a cannabis farm on the Central Coast.

In the settlement, it resolved allegations that 805 Agricultural Holdings committed Fish and Game Code violations in connection with the production or cultivation of cannabis. It was alleged that the cannabis farm unlawfully altered a streambed by removing vegetation from a stream, grading a road within a stream and constructing hoop houses within a stream.

It was further alleged that they had polluted a stream with diesel fuel, hoop houses, pesticides, herbicides, rodenticides, fertilizers, unconsolidated soil and plastic irrigation pipes.

“Although cannabis cultivation is lawful under California law, with the appropriate governmental permissions, cultivators must comply with environmental laws like any other business,” said District Attorney Dudley.

The cannabis farm will have to follow the conditions that were agreed on: