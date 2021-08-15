ShelterBox USA preparing to aid Haiti

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An international disaster relief charity that is Santa Barbara-based is getting preparations for Haiti.

The organization, that has aided Haiti before during the 2010 earthquake, has equipment ready to go across the globe, but is analyzing the current situation before jumping to action.

ShelterBox focuses on shelter and immediate needs for those who have lost their homes and essential items.

The box itself is full of materials needed to sustain life, including tools and cooking appliances.

The most important item that ShelterBox provides is shelter itself.

The tents they supply are a sturdy structure that can sustain families after losing their homes, as thousands were given to families in 2010 and other disasters over the past 20 years.

Majority of workers for ShelterBox, including those who travel to locations, are volunteers.

For more information, visit their site here.