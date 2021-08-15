Santa Barbara Museum of Art hosts Grand Reopening

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

After a $50 million renovation the Santa Barbara Museum of Art opened its doors for a free grand reopening celebration.

AJ Porter is a UCSB student who enjoyed the free community day.

"This is my first time here, and it's just really cool to see all the different art," said Porter.

Visitors saw the transformation that took 6 years.

David Tracy of Santa Barbara said, "It's great that the museum's open again, and looks like it'll withstand earthquakes."

There are new spaces dedicated to contemporary art, new media, and photography.

The improvements safeguard a growing art collection.

The museum is also marking its 80th anniversary this year,

Museum director Larry Feinberg said,"We feel we have secured the museum physically for at least the next 80 years."

Reservations are recommended. For more information visit sbma.net

