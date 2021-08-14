ShelterBox in Santa Barbara offering aid to Haiti after devastating earthquake

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A devastating earthquake struck near Haiti early Saturday morning and a local organization is working to help.

The 7.2-magnitude quake hit around 5:30 a.m. At least 300 people have died so far causing the Haitian government to declare a state of emergency.

Santa Barbara organization ShelterBox USA is working to provide humanitarian aid to those impacted by the disaster.

"We've worked in the country before, so we've connected already with our partners Habitat, IFRC, Rotary International, and we really try to determine who's been affected, what are the immediate needs. We focus on the provisions of emergency shelter and then basic household supplies," explained ShelterBox president Kerri Murray.

Because this isn't the first time ShelterBox has aided Haiti, supplies will be immediately transported from its prepositioned supply in Panama.

To donate to ShelterBox and its Haiti aid, visit www.shelterboxusa.org.