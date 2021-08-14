Skip to Content
Comic fans line up for freebies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Comic book day gave fans a reason to dress up for the occasion.

They call themselves cosplayers

Carla Hoffman welcomed them to Metro Entertainment.

"You are in Metro entertainment Santa Barbara's number one shop for comic book, toys, games," said Hoffman.

The store set out to give away 5,000 comics.

They also had a sale.

James Serrano thanked his dad for his love of comics.

"lt was my dad who introduced me to all the comic book shows and movies when I was young."

Some people saw the line and wandered over to the event.

Rich Ward said, "We just kinda stumbled upon the place. I think we were just having lunch down here somewhere and we were just walking it off and we said comic book store!"

Another celebration will be held at the store next month when Metro Entertainment turns 30.

