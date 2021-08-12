Cox Communications providing internet through federal program

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Cox Communications will help provide local schools and libraries with internet service through a federal program.

The internet service is working with the FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund to help students, educational staff and library patrons who would otherwise lack a sufficient connection to the internet for remote learning and remote library services.

“We recognize that within our California markets, there is a greater need than ever to have a reliable broadband connection and therefore our teams in San Diego County, Orange County, Palos Verdes, and Santa Barbara are working diligently to keep our network operating a peak performance,” said Ingo Hentschel, Senior Vice President and Region Manager for Cox Communications in California. “We’re excited to offer affordable internet options to our communities through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF).”

Cox’s ECF offering will equip customers with internet service with speeds of 50 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload and a wifi modem.

Cox says the ECF program will subsidize costs for internet and equipment that the FCC determines are reasonable. Cox’s ECF offering will cost, per household, a one-time $20 equipment charge and $30 per month for internet service, with no term agreement, no deposit and access to 3 million-plus Cox Hotspots nationwide until June 30, 2022.

For more information on the FCC’s ECF program, click here.