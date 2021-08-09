Sheriff’s deputies make 2 gun arrests during separate traffic stops in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office made two different arrests on two different traffic stops in the Carpinteria area on Sunday.

The first arrest happened at around 7:37 a.m., deputies performed a traffic stop on a 23-year-old Arizona woman.

The woman was a passenger during a traffic stop for a cell phone violation on Palm Avenue at Eight Street in Carpinteria.

Deputies performed a search of the car and found a loaded .380 caliber gun located between the passenger seat and center console. Deputies then found a 9mm AR-pistol with two loaded extended magazines that were also located in the car.

In their investigation, deputies found that she had illegally purchased one of the pistols in Arizona.

She was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle and unlawful transfer of a firearm.

She was booked and was released with zero bail due to the local court extension of Emergency Rule 4.

Later that day at around 2:41 p.m., deputies performed another traffic stop, this time on a 37-year-old Carpinteria man.

Deputies stopped him on the 4600 block of Carpinteria Avenue to perform a probation search of the car.

Deputies found that the man was in possession of a loaded polymer Glock replica handgun, or "ghost" gun, loaded with 9mm ammunition. Officials say the handgun appeared to be fully functional but was not serialized or registered in accordance with California state gun laws.

Deputies also found suspected stolen mail from Ventura, Santa Barbara and Alameda counties.

The Carpinteria man was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carry loaded weapon in a vehicle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, unlawful transfer of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, deputies requested and received an enhanced bail which was set at $150,000.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

The Sheriff's Office submitted additional charges of possession of an assault weapon and possession of a semi-automatic pistol capable of accepting a flash suppressor to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.