Santa Barbara police search for at-risk missing woman

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate an at-risk missing woman this weekend.

63-year-old Shelly Lynn Simioni was last seen near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is believed to be somewhere in the Goleta area.

Simioni is described as being 5-foot-5 and about 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue-patterned leggings. There are no further clothing descriptions available.

Anyone who sees Simioni or knows where she might be is urged to call the police department at 805-897-2376.