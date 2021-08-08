Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 10:50 am

Santa Barbara police search for at-risk missing woman

Simioni missing at-risk
Santa Barbara Police Department
Shelly Lynn Simioni

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate an at-risk missing woman this weekend.

63-year-old Shelly Lynn Simioni was last seen near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is believed to be somewhere in the Goleta area.

Simioni is described as being 5-foot-5 and about 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue-patterned leggings. There are no further clothing descriptions available.

Anyone who sees Simioni or knows where she might be is urged to call the police department at 805-897-2376.

Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content