Power outage affects more than 2,500 Goleta homes

GOLETA, Calif. - More than 2,500 Southern California Edison customers were impacted by a sudden power outage in Goleta Saturday afternoon.

The outage started around 3:30 p.m. and appears to be located off Highway 154 above the Goleta area.

(Photo: SoCal Edison)

SCE reported a total of 2,695 were affected by the outage.

Crews estimated most homes will be back up and running by 4:21 p.m., however, the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

For updates and more information on this outage and others, visit www.sce.com.

