Santa Barbara County mask mandate underway on Fiesta Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A new mask mandate is underway in Santa Barbara County, meaning masks must once again be worn whenever people are indoors.

Business owners like Aron Ashland wondered why this new rule took effect at 5 p.m. on Fiesta Friday.

“Why 5 o’clock on Friday, like, before this we couldn’t save lives. If it was that big of a deal, what about yesterday, the day before, two days ago? Shouldn’t we have started this masking a couple days ago?” said Ashland, owner of The Cruisery.

While there were plenty of people out and about on State Street, Friday night, Ashland said he believes Fiesta festivities have been dimmed down.

“It sure seems like there’s less people out leading up to this, this is definitely the worst Fiesta I’ve ever seen, like there’s nobody out,” said Ashland.

This new mask mandate comes as county health experts continue to track a dramatic increase in Delta Variant cases.

Maria Arredondo and her family from Fresno are all for it.

“I’m very comfortable with that, we want to protect our kids and other people around us,” said Arredondo.

Public health leaders also said that the county is not where it needs to be in terms of vaccinations against the virus.

“I think it’s what we need right now, and we need everyone to get vaccinated so we don’t have to wear our masks,” said Fiesta-goer Donna Melero.

While many businesses are handling the familiar mandate well, others are worried they will have to start policing patrons.

“It puts a lot of pressure on us small business owners to enforce rules that we didn’t really sign up for,” said Clay Holdren, owner of Holdren's Steaks & Seafood.

On a night usually filled with fun, Holdren feared that his businesses may be going backwards.

“It’s really difficult to run a business in this environment because it seems like the rules change weekly.”