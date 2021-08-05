Police searching for at-risk missing teen in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police are searching for an at-risk missing teen from Carpinteria Thursday.
Police are searching for 17-year-old Christina Castro.
She was last seen in the area near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital wearing tan-colored hospital scrubs.
She is described to be 5-foot-5 and around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2376.
