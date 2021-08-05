Skip to Content
Police searching for at-risk missing teen in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police are searching for an at-risk missing teen from Carpinteria Thursday.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Christina Castro.

She was last seen in the area near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital wearing tan-colored hospital scrubs.

She is described to be 5-foot-5 and around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2376.

