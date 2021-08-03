Skip to Content
Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl on October 21

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Willie Nelson & Family will make a return to the Santa Barbara Bowl on October 21.

The music event will also have Lucinda Williams as a special guest.

The legendary country musician has amassed many awards throughout his seven-decade career. He is also an author, actor and activist.

He released his latest studio album, That's Life, back in February. The album will have standards and classics made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on August 6 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $49.50 plus applicable fees.

