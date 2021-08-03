Santa Barbara man shot with rubber bullets, transferred to hospital for mental health evaluation

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Police apprehended a mental health patient on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., Santa Barbara police received reports of an armed family member on the 1500 block of West Valerio Street in Santa Barbara. The family member told police officers that the man was armed with two large kitchen knives and was acting "bizarre".

Multiple police officers responded to the scene, along with two members of the Crisis Negotiations Response Team.

Officers found the man standing in the doorway of the home holding two large kitchen knives. Police say the man was making "non-sensical" statements.

Officers attempted negotiations with the man to drop his knives multiple times but he refused and moved towards the front lawn, closer to police officers.

Officers continued verbal commands to the man but he refused to surrender. Police officers then deployed rubber bullets at the man causing him to then surrender and drop his knives without further incident.

The man was then detained before County Crisis Recovery Emergency Services, or CARES, arrived to evaluate the man's mental wellbeing.

He was placed into CARES custody for evaluation and treatment. He was then transferred to Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara police officials say no criminal charges are pending.