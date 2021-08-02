Skip to Content
Postal Service holding job fair in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in Santa Barbara on August 7.

They are looking for a postal support employee, mail handler assistant, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier and maintenance mechanic.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Processing Center at 400 Storke Road.

The event will implement social distancing and face masks will be required.

For more information, click here.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

