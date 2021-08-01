Santa Barbara police searching for at-risk missing man

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a man who was reported missing on Sunday.

40-year-old Bradley Boschma allegedly left his home in Canyon County, Calif., on Saturday and is believed to be in the Santa Barbara area.

Boschma is reportedly suffering from a mental health disorder and is likely not taking his medication.

Police said Boschma does not have a vehicle or cell phone. He is a UCSB graduate and is familiar with the area but has no recent ties to Santa Barbara.

Boschma is described as being 6-foot-5 and weighing about 300 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a colored t-shirt and black Nike sandals.

If you happen to see Boschma or know where he might be, please call the Santa Barbara Police Department's non-emergency phone line at 805-882-8900.