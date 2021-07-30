Fiesta Mercado at Our Lady of Guadalupe still on for Aug. 6 – 8

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The popular mercado at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish is a go -- at least for now.

NewsChannel 3-12 team reached out to Father Pedro on Friday. He said church organizers are currently working with local health experts on protocols and restrictions.

"We are working with all of the health agencies in the county and city to create the safest environment and event so people can enjoy themselves and still feel safe," said Father Pedro. "All of this to continue with the spirt of Fiesta."

Back in June, the parish announced it would open its Fiesta mercado this year, in-person. It is the church's biggest money-making event each year.

On Thursday, the board of Old Spanish Days announced the cancellation of the popular De La Guerra Plaza Mercado, to the disappointment of many.

Father Pedro said he is aware that the situation could change between now and Friday, August 6.

In the meantime, mercado organizers plan to limit seating, make more space between tables and lines to the food booths. Also, sanitizing and hand-washing stations will be installed.

The atmosphere will be lively despite no dancing or dance groups this year; DJ's will provide most of the entertainment.

Our lady of Guadalupe volunteers will also take pre-orders, similar to what was done last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, instead of a drive-through set-up, people will need to pick up their food orders in person at the food booths.