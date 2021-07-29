Santa Barbara officers, dispatchers help revive two residents following opioid drug overdoses

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA. Calif. - Santa Barbara Police officers and dispatchers helped save two separate residents in 24 hours after they suffered from drug overdoses and stopped breathing this week.

Police said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, they received a 911 call from a community member saying they found a person not breathing in a convenience store bathroom on the 300 block of West Montecito Street.

The police department said the dispatcher who took the call remained on the line to provide emergency medical instructions to the community member over the phone while officers were on their way.

Police said they arrived at the scene before paramedics. Officer Amezquita and Officer Prelesnik entered the building and found the victim suffering from an apparent opioid overdose alongside opioid narcotic paraphernalia.

The officers quickly administered the life-saving drug Narcan and said the victim began breathing again and dramatically improved.

Paramedics arrived at the scene a short time later and transported the victim to Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

The following day around 1 a.m., Santa Barbara Police said they received another overdose call from the same location and community member who had found another overdose victim at their store.

This time, Officers Marquez and McBeth responded to the store while a dispatcher provided EMD instructions once again to the 911 caller.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they immeidately recognized signs of an opioid overdose and administered Narcan to the victim who had stopped breathing and was turning blue.

After the Narcan was administered, Officer McBeth began rescue breathing until paramedics arrived. The victim began breathing on their own again and was transported to Cottage Hospital for further treatment.