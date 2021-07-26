Cookie sale for ‘Christmas in July’ to help with Carpinteria Skatepark fundraiser

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - With fundraising efforts trying to make over a final jump, the Carpinteria skatepark project is getting a sweet boost from the Food Liaison.

Special cookies will be made and sold all this week at 1033 Casitas Pass Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Once 200 cookies are sold at $20. each, there will be a $25,000 donation made in honor of the late Michael Towbes to the skatepark.

Towbes was the President of Montecito Bank & Trust, a community philanthropist, and Chairman of the Towbes Group. He passed away in 2017.

The fundraiser is call "Christmas in July."

The Carpinteria Skatepark Foundation says it needs to raise $1.5 million and is about $275,000. from that goal. The organizers would like to break ground in October.

The park will be located adjacent to Carpinteria City Hall, at 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Plans include lighting for night skating and events, a skatable stage that will allow the park to double as an event venue, numerous skating features designed to serve all levels of skaters, new bathrooms and new parking.

Also, the Skate Foundation is selling engraved fundraising bricks that will be installed at the park and can be ordered through the park’s website at www.carpskatepark.org.

Many community donations have come in at $1000. or larger in the last month.

For more information contact: Julia Mayer at (805) 403-9911.

