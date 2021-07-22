Deaf dog and its bonded companion adopted from Santa Barbara Humane

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Humane found a new forever home for a deaf dog and its bonded companion on May 17.

Archie and Shorty are two senior dogs that arrived at the Santa Barbara Humane shelter in Santa Maria on March 9. Archie is a deaf dog and relies on his older sister Shorty to guide and support him. The shelter team says Archie would often whine or cry at night unless he's near or with his big sister.

Archie, a deaf pit bull, who was recently adopted.

During their time at the shelter, they were described to be easy-going and playful.

Due to both Archie and Shorty being older dogs and in pairs, Santa Barbara Humane was worried about them having a longer time in finding a home. The Humane required their next adopter to have room in their home fit for two pit bull dogs.

Shorty, Archie's sister and bonded companion.

With the help of donor support, Archie and Shorty were able to receive the love and attention they needed while waiting for their perfect home.

On May 17, the pair finally found a home with a family in Solvang. The family reports that both pups are being "spoiled rotten" and are the "perfect puppy dogs". Archie and Shorty now spend their days going on walks, playing in dirt and sleeping.

Shorty and Archie sleeping in their forever home.

Archie is said to be adjusting well and the neighbors are happy to have him around while Shorty is relieved to have some help with caretaking.

To find out more on ways to help shelter dogs like Archie and Shorty, visit Santa Barbara Humane by clicking here or call 805-964-4777.