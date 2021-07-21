Injured owl rescued on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- An injured owl was rescued on Wednesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

At around 12 p.m., Santa Barbara CHP responded to reports of an owl at the median on Highway 101 near Milpas Street.

CHP officers arrived on scene to find an injured own tucked by the median.

CHP officers contacted the Ojai Raptor Center and Gary Paulder, a volunteer with the center arrived.

CHP assisted Paulder by executing a traffic break on Highway 101 northbound so Paulder could be able to capture the owl and bring it to safety.

Paulder was able to grab the owl and transport it to the Ojai Raptor Center for treatment.