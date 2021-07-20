One detained after gun is drawn in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police intervened during a mental health crisis where the patient brandished a gun at family members on early Tuesday morning.

At around 7:20 a.m., Santa Barbara police officers responded to the 200 block of South Voluntario Street to reports of a subject brandishing a gun at family members.

The family members called 911 to report that the subject was holding a gun to his head and pointed it at other family members.

Officers arrived on scene and established a perimeter around the area.

An officers from the Crisis Negotiations Response Team arrived and de-escalated the situation and the subject, who was initially uncooperative, surrendered without incident.

Officers located the gun hidden in the toilet tank and found it was a replica gun.

Officers contacted Santa Barbara County Crisis and Recovery Emergency Services, or CARES, to help assist with the patient.

A judge ordered a firearm restraining order for the patient, this will prevent them from purchasing any firearms in the future.