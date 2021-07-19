Carpinteria City Council votes 4-1 to approve lease agreement for proposed Surfliner Inn Project

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria City Council voted 4-1 in favor of the Lease Disposition and Development Agreement (LDDA) between the city and the 499 Linden Manager for the Surfliner Inn Project.

Only Vice Mayor Al Clark voted against it. Clark agreed with the majority of public speakers concerned about the privatization of public land. Clark shared his concerns about open space, views, and water resources before voting no.

Supporters wearing "All Aboard" stickers applauded the vote.

Opponents wearing "Save Our Beach Parking!" stickers are already collecting signatures in hopes of putting an initiative on the ballot to change the zoning.

The vote isn't a done deal. Developers still have a lot to do, and public hearings will follow.

City staff said the project would give the town more than $600,000 in annual rent and bed tax revenues.

It would also increasing public parking in Lot 3 near the hotel and train tracks. Developers would also fund coastal trail improvements.

During the developers presentation Whitt Hollis was in-person, while Jeffrey Theimer spoke via Zoom due to a cold.

They believe guests at the proposed 40-room Inn would often come by railroad, and would indirectly impact the local economy by an estimated $2.7 million in spending a year.

We will have more on the controversial vote tonight on the news.

