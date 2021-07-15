Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Frontier Communications internet service outage hits Los Alamos since Tuesday

Santa Barbara - South County

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and Frontier Communications internet customers in Los Alamos are experiencing little to no phone and internet service in the area since Tuesday.

A resident said many customers have experienced the outages since Tuesday.

Some businesses in the area said they have been affected by it as well.

It is unclear what is the cause of the outages.

We have reached out to Verizon, Frontier and AT&T and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.