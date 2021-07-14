Santa Barbara Art Museum prepares for August 15 full reopening

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It’s been six years in the works. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is preparing for its grand reopening after its major renovations.

On August 15, SBMA plans to show off the six-year, $50 million renovation.

The museum boasts the renovations will bring new gallery spaces, public areas and fresh permanent collection installation.

SBMA is looking to hire employees to be ready for the grand reopening. They need full-time, part-time and volunteers.

To apply, visit their website.