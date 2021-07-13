TSA hosting job fair at Santa Barbara Hilton Tuesday and Wednesday

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeing a major increase in travelers at Santa Barbara Airport (SBA).

In a press release they wrote, “Passenger screening volumes at SBA are currently more than 125% of 2019 volumes, and are expected to increase throughout the summer months. When compared to other airports across the country, SBA’s current recovery rate ranks 16th nationwide.”

To keep up with demand TSA is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Hilton. The job fair is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 633 E Cabrillo Blvd.

A spokeswoman for TSA said a new employee will receive a $500 signing bonus, then another $500 after the employee completes a year. They will also be edible for $5,000 in tuition reimbursement.

For more information about applying for a TSA position online, visit their website.