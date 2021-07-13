Traffic diverted on Highway 101 in Goleta due to car fire

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Traffic is being diverted on Highway 217 northbound due to a car fire in Goleta.

On Tuesday at around 2:01 p.m., Santa Barbara CHP responded to reports of a car fire on Highway 217.

At arrival, they found a car on fire and requested Santa Barbara County Fire Department assistance.

The car is located on Highway 217 eastbound, east of Hollister.

All eastbound traffic was diverted off on Hollister.

Highway 217 westbound was not shut down but CHP says to expect delays.

CHP shut down the on-ramp to Highway 217 eastbound from Hollister but it has since been reopened.