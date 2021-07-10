Injured hiker airlifted from West Camino Cielo near Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An injured hiker was hoisted by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a bad fall off West Camino Cielo near Santa Barbara.

SB County Fire said they were called to the area west of Highway 154 around 1:23 p.m.

There, they found a woman in her 30s who had fallen while hiking and suffered a moderate injury to her lower leg.

Crews said they treated and stabilized the woman's injury before hoisting her into SB County Air Support Unit Copter 4 and flying her to SB Cottage Hospital for treatment.