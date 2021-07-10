Injured hiker airlifted from West Camino Cielo near Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An injured hiker was hoisted by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a bad fall off West Camino Cielo near Santa Barbara.
SB County Fire said they were called to the area west of Highway 154 around 1:23 p.m.
There, they found a woman in her 30s who had fallen while hiking and suffered a moderate injury to her lower leg.
Crews said they treated and stabilized the woman's injury before hoisting her into SB County Air Support Unit Copter 4 and flying her to SB Cottage Hospital for treatment.
#Camino Incident- Female in her 30’s, was injured in fall while hiking off W. Camino Cielo. SBC FF/Paramedics treated and stabilized moderate lower leg injury. Hiker was hoisted aboard SBC Air Support Unit Copter 4 w FF/PM’s and flown to SB Cottage Hospital. C/T 1:23— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 10, 2021
