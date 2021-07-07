Half of all eligible Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reached a milestone with 50 percent of the county's eligible population fully vaccinated.

Better still, the county is near 70 percent among people eligible with at least one dose. These figures do not include children 12 and under.

The county still has clinics on the calendar this month in Santa Maria, Goleta and Santa Barbara to help residents get their second and final dose.

When those clinics wind down, doctors and pharmacies will still be offering the vaccines for free.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on State Street in Santa Barbara has given more than 300 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pharmacy Technician Torian Thomasco said people heading to amusement parks and trips are coming in and getting vaccinated quickly. He said he wants people to know they don't have to be insured or provide proof of citizenship.

"We have done about 300 vaccines so far and we are still doing a couple everyday." The pharmacy wants people to know it is convenient and free of charge.

While the effort is underway to get more people vaccinated, now that the state has reopened for business there are concerns about the Delta variant that appears to be more contagious.

There is also a concern about misinformation.

For more information about county-operated vaccine clinics visit the county's COVID-19 vaccine information page.