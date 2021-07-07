Skip to Content
El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park reopens to public

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation has reopened the El Presidio de Santa Barbra State Historic Park on Wednesday.

The park is located at 123 East Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara.

The park is Santa Barbara's 18th-century birthplace through an agreement with the California State Parks.

The park has been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park will be open to the public from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for members and children under 16 years old.

For more information, click here or call 805-963-0095.

