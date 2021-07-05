Santa Barbara Police arrest man who threatened community members

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police arrested a man Monday morning who armed himself with a broken glass bottle and threatened community members.

Officers approached the man at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday morning near Cabrillo Boulevard and Calle Cesar Chavez.

Police say he appeared to be suffering from paranoia and was asking community members for a gun. He also had a misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Officers say when they tried to approach the man, he reached into a nearby garbage can and removed a large glass bottle. He then held the neck portion of the bottle, which had broken sharp points, towards the Officers. Police say the man then ran off and threatened the driver of a nearby car. They say he struck the closed window of the car with the bottle several times while the driver was inside.

An officer deployed a less-lethal beanbag and took the man into custody.

The case is currently under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department. The Department is looking for any other unidentified victims or witnesses. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Detectives at (805)-897-2347.