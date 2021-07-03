Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Trombone Society performs again

Leslie Dominguez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Trombone Society Slideways Quartet performed for the first time in more than a year this week.

The musicians played on Friday in front of the new Mosaic Locale that contains several eateries on State Street in Santa Barbara on Friday.

They honored Independence Day with some patriotic songs including the Air Forces Suite and America The Beautiful.

The quartet will be play again on the Fourth of July at the Island Brewing Company in Carpinteria.

Fans can follow the Santa Barbara Trombone Society on social media.

