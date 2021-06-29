Santa Barbara Airbus expands LAX service, adds trips to Dodgers games

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Airbus to resume full service schedule to LAX and day trip destinations.

Santa Barbara Airbus will increase their services as travel volumes continue to increase.

Starting July 15, the service will offer eight trips to LAX daily and eight trips from LAX to their northern drop-off locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Existing schedules have been adjusted to accommodate the additional trips.

Passengers who booked trips on the bus for July 15th or after will be notified of the change in schedule times and rebooked on the trip closest to their original trip time.

Samantha Onnen, Santa Barbara Airbus General Manager, said “We are so pleased to see travel demand continue to rise. We very much look forward to getting back to the schedule we knew before the pandemic started. The new schedule will offer passengers additional options when booking transportation to LAX."

In addition to the LAX schedule expansion, the organization will add trips to cruise ship ports and day trips to their operational service offerings, both of which were offered before the pandemic started.

Cruise Ship Connection will get passengers to the San Pedro and Long Beach cruise ports once daily on cruise ship arrival and departure days.

Santa Barbara Airbus has three day excursions and five Dodger game offerings currently available with many more expected to be available soon.

The following are trips that will be available with Santa Barbara Airbus:

Orange County Van Gogh exhibit available for July 25 and 29

Sensorio The Field of Lights, booked for August 12

Pageant of the Masters booked for August 26

Dodgers v. Giants July 21

Dodgers v Rockies July 25

Dodgers v. Angels August 8

Dodgers v. Mets August 19

Dodgers v. Rockies August 29

Santa Barbara Airbus continues to follow TSA guidelines for COVID prevention including mask wearing and increased cleaning procedures. They say buses will be sanitized after each trip and that onboard treated air filtration systems will help keep passengers safe during their travels.

