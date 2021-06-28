Two accidents leave officer injured and cause 101 traffic jam during morning and afternoon rush hour

Santa Barbara - South County

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--Two accidents caused nearly eight hours of traffic and sent two people to the hospital including a CHP motorcycle officer from Santa Barbara.

Drivers stuck in the traffic soon learned that a commercial truck overturned near Seacliff around 7 a.m. and a stolen car was involved in a crash after driving the wrong way on the 101.

Drivers saw the wrong way driver going north in southbound lanes near La Conchita around 11 a.m.

When the motorcycle officer tried to stop the maroon Mazda 3, the driver hit the breaks, and a women driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into both from behind

CHP spokesperson Steve Lutzke said the officer and the Jeep driver were taken to the hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

That only added to the traffic that began in the morning following the truck accident in a construction zone with only two lanes open.

Officer Lutzke said, "The truck had a crane or boom attached to it, and that caused all lanes to be blocked."

While some drivers detoured along Highway 33 and Highway 150 to get to Santa Barbara, others just pulled over and waited it out.

The speed limit is 55 in a construction zones and officers want to remind drivers they should give themselves extra time to get where they're going since a number of 101 improvements projects are underway

