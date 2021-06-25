Summertime travelers on the Central Coast measuring how much they can take on

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The flood gates have opened with summertime travelers loading up their cars or suitcases and heading out to areas they have been longing for throughout the pandemic.

Brisk business is being reported now that schools are out for the summer and the clamp of coronavirus rules has been eased off in California, in most cases.

In the last week, many hotel owners in Santa Barbara have seen a spike in reservations and some of them had mid week bookings at over 80 percent of their capacity.

Traffic on Highway 101 on the Central Coast has been thick with a combination of local travelers and those moving up and down one of the most scenic drives in the state.

Last weekend popular stops including Stearns Wharf, the Funk Zone and Santa Ynez Valley wineries were all bustling with business.

Travel experts have been urging the public to have both a main plan and a back up plan if they can. In some areas, the reservations are booked out already, their might be mask requirements that may make a trip difficult in the summer heat, and fuel prices are still high with a new tax increase coming July 1.

Public gatherings under 10,000 are taking place at some fairs, festivals, and musical concerts outside.

Doctors remind people that in many areas about 40 percent of the public has not been vaccinated, making the spread of COVID-19 a concern, although it's much lower than a year ago.

