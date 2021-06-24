Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 154 identified

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Highway 154 has been identified on Thursday morning.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau identified the motorcyclist as Peter Angeloff, 70, from Santa Barbara.

On Tuesday evening, CHP responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire, Los Padres National Forest Firefighters and paramedics responded as well.

Crews found a man in his 60s suffering from major injuries. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli said the man was still alive when crews arrived on scene but passed away during the attempted rescue.

They said he died after crashing into a guardrail and tumbling 100 feet over the side of Highway 154.

The early investigation indicated that he had failed to navigate a turn and went over the side. Firefighters used a low angle rope system to bring the man back up to the road.

This was the second deadly motorcycle crash to happen in Santa Barbara County Tuesday. Another motorcyclist was killed on Purisima Road near Lompoc.