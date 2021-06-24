Fourth of July Parade to return to Solvang

Santa Barbara - South County

SOLVANG, Calif. -- The Fourth of July Parade is set to return to Solvang.

The popular event is set to return with floats, bands, Viking ships and rare automobiles.

The parade will be sponsored by the Rotary Club of Solvang.

The Sunday event will start at 11 a.m.

The theme this year is "God Bless America".

Grand Marshals will be “honoring the Professionals on the Frontline Keeping Us Safe.”

“We are preparing for a record crowd of enthusiastic Americans and visitors to see ‘the biggest small town parade in the Danish Capital of America’ on Sunday, July 4th, at 11am in downtown Solvang,” said parade chairman Steve Palmer of the Solvang Rotary Club.

Event organizers say the route will take a slightly different path compared to previous years.

The path will be more intimate through downtown due to Highway 246 not being available this year.

The Parade will begin at Alisal Road and Oak Street, travelling north to Copenhagen Drive, west on Copenhagen to 2nd Street, south on 2nd Street past the Solvang Festival Theatre, then east on Oak Street back to Alisal Road.

Road closures will start around 10 am.

Highway 246 will remain open to through traffic.

“We are so excited to have a parade this year,” said Solvang Rotary Club President Art Kaslow. “There will be bands and a Rotary food booth in Solvang Park for all to enjoy after the parade to supplement our fine restaurants and shops being open.”

Event organizers say check-in and staging for the parade will start at 9 a.m. at the 300 block of Alisal Road and extend to Alisal Mesa Road, and Lot 72.

Judging will take place in front of The Copenhagen House at Copenhagen Drive and 1st Street.

Parade entry form can be found here. Entry deadline is June 30, 2021. Awards will be given to outstanding entries publicized in the local newspapers.

For more information about the Parade, click here.