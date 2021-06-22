Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
One seriously injured in ATV crash near Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - One person was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in an ATV crash near Goleta.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on the 700 block of North Glen Annie Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two people were riding an ATV that crashed and went 30 feet down into a creek bed. One of the riders was seriously injured and needed to be rescued from the creek.

Fire crews responded and raised the rider from the creek using a "high angle rope system."

They were then transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Their current condition is unclear.

