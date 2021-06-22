Man facing illegal drug, gun charges following overdose in Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- An overdose patient is being considered for multiple drug and illegal weapon possession charges on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning around 10:47 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 700 block of La Roda in reports of an unconscious person.

Santa Barbara County Fire and AMR assisted with the response.

They arrived to the home and found a man unresponsive. AMR began rendering aid to the man.

Deputies interviewed nearby residents on what had happened.

Deputies then found that he had taken pills that were located in a bag. When deputies opened the bag, they found a plastic bag containing blue pills along with a loaded firearm.

Sheriff's deputies say the pills are counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl.

Deputies also noticed two additional loaded firearms in the same room along with an extensive amount of ammunition and magazines along with illegal armor piercing ammunition rounds.

The man was revived on scene and transported to the hospital for further care.

The Sheriff's Office says they will be forwarding a report to the District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges related to the illegal narcotics and weapons as well as endangerment of children that were in the home.