Mercado De La Guerra to make a comeback during Old Spanish Days

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An Old Spanish Days tradition is making a comeback after its COVID-19 cancellation last summer.

Old Spanish Days officials rolled out a red carpet on the plaza lawn in front of Santa Barbara City Hall to make the announcement on Monday afternoon.

"We are very pleased to announce that the Mercado De La Guerra will happen this year," La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow said.

The Mercado will be open August 4-7.

"There will be food, entertainment, dancing and we are just very pleased with being able to present the Mercado again this year thanks to the city, the county health department and everyone else who is going to work hard to get this together."

El Segundo Vice Presidente David Bolton said it will be open the traditional days from Wednesday through Saturday from 7 in the morning until 10 at night.

Bolton said it usually takes 5 months to plan, but thanks to Laura Abrignani , the co-chair of the committee and others, they will be able to pull it off in time.

Spirit Ysabella Yturralde and Junior Spirit Savannah Hoover said they are excited to have a live audience.

During their auditions they couldn't dance in front a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.

"To have an audience and stage and really just get Fiesta back in motion, and it's so exciting after so much has happened in the past year, I think this is something that brings the community together," said Yturralde.

Bolton said the footprint will be the same with about 20 booths selling food and raising money for nonprofits.

But Mercado Del Norte at McKenzie Park will not happen this year.

They hope people will come and experience Mercado De La Guerra instead.