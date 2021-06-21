Cottage Health to close Goleta vaccine clinic in July

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Cottage Health will close its mass vaccination clinic on July 29.

With more residents becoming vaccinated, the clinic will close their mass vaccination center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The July 29 date is to allow time for those age 12 and up to complete both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic if they receive their first dose by July 8.

Cottage will offer evening hours for upcoming clinics providing Pfizer vaccine for everyone age 12 and up.

More than 110,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered by Cottage Health as of June 14, 2021.

Cottage says that Santa Barbara County now exceeds 56% fully vaccinated and 65% at least partially vaccinated, based on the eligible population age 12 and up.

They say until July 29, the center will continue to be open for walk-ins.

Appointments are not required but can be scheduled by clicking here.