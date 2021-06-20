A Father’s Day restored in Solvang after a year of distance

Santa Barbara - South County

SOLVANG, Calif. - It's been about two years since a Father's Day brunch was served at a restaurant or public setting in California.

This weekend is setting the scene for the recovery of Father's Day, where families are finally able to join together once again.

In Solvang, families gathered at breakfast and brunch spots to celebrate the long-waited holiday to return to normal.

Laughter is spread, silverware is clinked, and fathers are able to enjoy their celebratory day.