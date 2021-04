Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a truck that slammed into an apartment building on the 100 block of South Kellogg Avenue in Goleta.

Authorities say the truck hit two vehicles in the parking lot before going forward and hitting the structure. But the two-story building will be checked out by inspectors to assess the damage.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported.