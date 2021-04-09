Two more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara County Main Jail

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that two additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The sheriff's office said the inmates were detected with COVID-19 during the intake screening process.

One of the positive inmates has since been released.

The second inmate is being housed separate from the general population within the main jail.

This brings the total number of inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 217.

There are currently two active cases within the jail.

The total number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 118 with two cases still active.

The other employees have since recovered and returned to work.