Santa Barbara Airbus set to reopen on May 6

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Airbus will reopen their service to LAX on May 6.

The service will resume daily service to and from LAX with 10 trips per day.

Santa Barbara Airbus closed its services back in March 2020 when the pandemic began to intensify.

The company hoped to reopen during the holidays but due the increased spread of COVID, the reopening was delayed.

During mid-March of 2021, the service says that their staff were eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are so grateful for the work of the health care community and we are so impressed with their ability to help us fight the pandemic” Airbus General Manager Samantha Onnen stated.

The service says they will continue to follow CDC guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and increased cleaning procedures upon reopening.

The busses will run at limited capacity and the bus will have air filtration systems onboard to keep passengers breathing clean air through their travels.

Reservations can be booked online by clicking here.